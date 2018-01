Feb. 8 Lifestyles EXPO Vendor slots available

Vendor registration is still open for the 26th Annual Alabama Lifestyles EXPO, scheduled from 8 a.m. ’til 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Caribe Resort in Orange Beach. In addition to direct exposure to 3,000 Snowbird visitors, EXPO Exhibitors receive a complimentary listing on the EXPO website and a mailing list of attendees. Info: 205-222- 2862 or email info@AlabamaAdvantage.com.