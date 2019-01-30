Feb. 9 Pirates of Lost Treasure flotilla ends with ‘Bama party

The Perdido Key based Pirates of Lost Treasure will be on the water for their 25th annual Mardi Gras Flotilla on Saturday, Feb. 9 beginning at 10:45 a.m. from Holiday Harbor Marina. The boat parade will then pass by the Sunset Grille and travel to the Perdido Key Oyster Bar.

The parade of boats will then u-turn and continue the shower of beads at the Perdido Bay Seafood docks and continue to Galvez Landing before heading west up Ole River, storming the docks along Ole River. The flotilla ends with raids of the beaches at the Flora-Bama dock. Blasting the Booty is the theme this year.

The victory party follows at The Flora-Bama, where cash awards will be presented in three categories: Most Spirited Crew, Most Original Theme and Best Decorated. Registration is $25 per vessel for those wishing to participate. Contact Barry Swift – (850)426-9242 or Jimmie Sue Walters – (850)525-1975 for more info.

Sunset Grille at Holiday Harbor Marina, The Oyster Bar and Hub Stacey’s will all offer special pricing during the flotilla. Johnny B and Lucky Doggs will be serving up some Cajun zydeco and the krewe will have lots of booty to share during the victory party at the ‘Bama. Red Beans n Rice will be available for $5. Awards and the winner of the 50/50 drawing and a “Grog” Treasure Chest Raffle will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

Pictured: Pirates of Lost Treasure at their recent “reveal’’ party.