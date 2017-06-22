Feds extend Red Snapper season

Recreational anglers can now fish federal waters weekends thru Labor Day

By Fran Thompson

Bowing to pressure from elected Alabama politicians from Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon to Governor Kay Ivy, as well as tremendous grassroots support, the Dept. of Commerce announced an emergency extension of the 2017 Red Snapper season for recreational fishermen that includes Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor Day. The season will also include July 3-4 and Sept. 4, for an overall extension of 39 days.

“The announcement comes after twice last week, once through a letter and once in person while at the White House, I asked President Trump to add to the season,” Governor Ivey said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier set the 2027 recreational season at three days, the shortest season ever. The extension affects only recreational fishermen and still includes a bag limit of two fish per angler.

Under the original NOAA mandate, commercial fishermen were allowed to fish from charter boats for 49 days within federal waters. That season remains unchanged and will end July 19.

The Red Snapper season in Alabama waters, extended from three nautical miles to nine nautical miles in 2016, will now coincide with the new Federal water dates. The Alabama Red Snapper season was originally scheduled to run from May 26 to July 31 in state waters.

Gulf Coast officials believe the federal government’s data collection is flawed, and the fishery is far healthier than what federal officials suggest.

“As soon as the three day season was announced, my staff and I went to work to on an extension. We partnered with other Gulf Coast congressmen in sending a letter to the Dept. of Commerce, and then worked with the Gulf states to iron out the details,’’ said U.S. Congressman Bradley Byrne.

“I also cannot say enough about the help from Chris Blankenship, the acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,’’ Byrne added. “He played a critical role in helping get the other Gulf states on board with this agreement. Ultimately, it was a total team effort to make this emergency extension a reality.

“This is a real victory for all our recreational fishermen as well as our coastal communities.’’

Byrne and Blankenship said efforts continue to find a permanent legislative solution that gives more authority to the five Gulf states.

“I am not giving up on this issue until we get a solution. Not only is it critically important to our fishermen and the economies in our coastal communities, but it is also a shining example of the kind of government overreach and incompetence that has become all too common in today’s federal government,’’ he said. “I encourage all our fishermen to join me in not letting up the pressure as we work toward a permanent solution.’’

“This is an historic collaboration with the Department of Commerce and the five Gulf states to reset the framework of federal red snapper management,” said Blankenship. “Secretary Ross and his staff have been very open. This accord is only for the 2017 season, but we are diligently working with our Congressional delegation and the Department of Commerce for a long-term fix.”

One of the most extensive artificial reef systems in the world, about 1,030 square miles, sits just off the Alabama Coast. Those reefs produce unparalleled fishing for species like red snapper.

Hard quotas that dictate fisheries closures in the Magnuson-Stevens Act have been the largest obstacles to implementing a Red Snapper season that reflects the health of that fishery off the Alabama coast.

Alabama U.S. Senator Richard Shelby added a provision in the 2018 appropriations bill that would require NOAA to implement a pilot program for management in designated artificial reef areas that would give Alabama the ability to manage the reef zones farther than 9 miles from shore, according to Blankenship.