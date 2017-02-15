Felder Rushing presents “slow gardening’’ program March 9 in Foley

Felder Rushing, a 10th-generation American gardener, will present his “slow gardening’’ program during a Thursday, March 9 free lecture at 6 p.m. at The Foley Civic Center, located at 407 E. Laurel Ave.

This program is co-hosted by the Foley Public Library and the Baldwin County Master Gardeners. Local Gardening Clubs will be providing refreshments so reservations are required. Please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a seat or check the library’s website at foleylibrary.org for more information.

Rushing’s colonial and pioneer ancestors settled across the Southeast, bringing many plants with them. Rushing’s overstuffed, quirky cottage garden has been featured in dozens of magazines and TV programs – including a cover of Southern Living and in the New York Times; the celebrated garden includes a huge variety of weather-hardy plants along with a collection of vernacular folk art. There is no turfgrass, just plants, yard art, and “people places.”

Felder is the international founder of "Slow Gardening," a highly satisfying approach that focuses on finding and following personal garden bliss, using all senses through all seasons. It is a guide towards paying better attention to and savoring what you do, and encourages the cultivation of locally-adapted plants grown sustainably and shared with others. Author or co-author of 18 gardening books and writer of thousands of gardening columns in syndicated newspapers, Felder also hosts a popular weekly call-in garden program on NPR affiliate stations called "The Gestalt Gardener."

Believing that too many would-be gardeners are intimidated by a crush of “how-to” experts (“We are daunted, not dumb,” he says), Felder uses an offbeat, “down home” approach rife with humorous anecdotes and garden-irreverent metaphors, zany observations, and stunning photography to help gardeners of all styles and skill levels get past his own beloved “stinkin’ rules” of horticulture.