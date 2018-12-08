Feline & Firemen Calendar Stocking Stuffer

The newly formed Gulf Shores Animal Care and Control Program is selling Feline and Firemen calendars featuring the awesome City of Gulf Shores firemen and some beautiful adoptable kittys for $15. Calendars will be sold at the Dec. 7-8 Merry Market at Orange Beach Event Center. Volunteers are meeting on Dec. 5 to organize other calendar sales. The program’s mission is to improve the lives of animals & people through education, training & humane solutions in Gulf Shores.