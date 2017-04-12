Final day for Wales West Cottontail Express is April 15

Saturday, April 15 is the final opportunity to take the family to the Annual Cottontail Express at Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway. Hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and guests can ride Dame Ann, a real steam train, to the Bunny Hutch, visit the Easter Bunny, and enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt.

Refreshments, miniature train rides, and the bouncer are included. The Easter Egg Cannon, Petting Zoo, and Pony Rides are also available for a slight fee, and light meals are available at the Cafe and gifts in the Gift Shop.

Tickets may be purchased at the railway upon arrival. Admission is $15 per person, plus tax, and kids two and under free. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley Street in Silverhill on County Road 9, south of Highway 48 and north of Highway 32.