Final O.B. Relay for Life Full Moon Paddle is Aug. 26

The City of Orange Beach Relay for Life Team is gearing up for the last of three Full Moon Paddles for the summer season. The next paddle is scheduled for Sunday, August 26. The paddles have become the number one fundraising effort for the Orange Beach Team.

The events are held at the Wind & Water Learning Center at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Prior to participants pushing off into Wolf Bay to experience the nighttime paddle, area restaurants cater the dinner on the grounds for everyone to enjoy and area musicians donate their time to entertain. Dinner starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the paddle from 7-8:30 p.m. Luna’s Eat and Drink will be the sponsoring restaurant for the August 26 paddle.

After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends everyone heads out onto the water in kayaks, canoes and, sometimes, a paddle board or two. Headlights and personal flotation device, such as life vests, are required and participants provide their own kayaks or canoes.

Registration fee is $20 per person. Everyone must be pre-registered. Online registration for the August 26th event is available at eventbrite.com. Registration forms are available at all recreation facilities in Orange Beach. All funds raised benefit the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life effort. For more information on how you can be a part contact Relay Team Captain Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-981-1524 or jfitz@orangebeachal.gov.