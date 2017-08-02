Final Relay For Life Full Moon Paddle August 6 at O.B. Wind & Water Center

The City of Orange Beach – Relay for Life team will host its final Full Moon Paddle of the summer on Sunday, August 6, with Cobalt Restaurant providing the pre-paddel meal. The paddls are held at the Wind & Water Learning Center, located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe, PFD & white light (headlamps work best). For more information, contact Relay Team Captain Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-981-1524 or jfitz@cityoforangebeach.com.

Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., and the paddles in the moonlight are from 7-8:30 p.m. Registration fee is $20 per person. Everyone must be pre-registered. Online registration will be available at eventbrite. com. Printed registration forms are available at obparksandrec.com and at all recreation facilities in Orange Beach.