Fireworks scheduled in Robertsdale, Summerdale

Independence Day Fireworks hosted by the City of Robertsdale will start at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Garrett Park, located at 18080 Pennsylvania St. (251-947-8900).

Fourth of July Fireworks hosted by the Town of Summerdale will be held on Saturday, June 30 at 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Come out and have some fun and enjo