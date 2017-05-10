First of three SummerTide drama camps starts June 6

SummerTide Drama Camp returns to South Baldwin Community Theatre for its annual three-week session of summer camp for young people beginning June 6. The camp is conducted by the University of Alabama’s SummerTide Theatre group. The first week of camp, June 6-10, is geared toward beginners and focuses on basic elements of theatre such as story theatre, dance and music.

The second week of camp, June 13-17, is for intermediate-level campers and will focus on monologues, simple scene work, improvisation and dance and music. No age restrictions, however all campers must be able to read.

The third week of camp, June 20-24, is for advanced students and includes work in commedia, scene work, creative writing, dance and music. No age restrictions, however all campers must be able to read.

Campers work with the SummerTide cast and crew to learn elements of theatre such as story theatre, dance and music.

All camps run from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily. Pre-registration is not required and onsite registration will be available at 8 a.m. on the Tuesday session of each week’s camp. Tuition is $100 per child per session. To pre-register your child for the theatre camp, visit sbct.org. the South Baldwin Community Theatre website. On-site registration will also be available, based on availability, beginning at 8 a.m. on the Tuesday session of each week’s camp. Camp sessions have limited space for students. Advance registration is strongly recommended. It is possible that the camp sessions will be full before on-site registration. For questions, messages may be left for the SBCT staff at (251) 968-6721 or email jan@sbct.biz