Flood Risk Open House scheduled Nov. 9 at Foley Civic Center

Representatives from Orange Beach, Baldwin County, FEMA, the OWR, and their mapping partners will be on hand to answer questions related to the proposed FIRM floodplain and flood insurance on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center, located at 407 E. Laurel Ave.

There will be no formal presentation. Residents can come any time during the scheduled hours. In order to properly assist you, residents and property owners should plan to bring a copy of the elevation certificate and flood insurance policy for their property, if available. Officials are also encouraged to attend to provide a local perspective on the information their residents will receive.

Orange Beach residents with questions can contact Lannie Smith, Floodplain Administrator for Orange Beach at 251-981-2610 or lsmith@cityoforangebeach.com.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IV Office and the Alabama Office of Water Resources (OWR) have partnered with Baldwin County to inform residents of the flood risks shown on the preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) by hosting a Flood Risk Open House meeting.

As a result of these preliminary map changes, some properties in Baldwin County, may, for the first time, be included in a high-risk flood zone known as the Special Flood Hazard Area. This may result in those affected homeowners being required to purchase flood insurance. Flooding is the number one natural disaster in the United States. It is vital that property owners understand their current flood risk and take advantage of tools or programs available to make their property and community safer and stronger against future flood risk.

The Open House will provide residents with the opportunity to meet with experts one-on-one to learn more about their flood risk, get information on potential changes to flood insurance rates or requirements, and learn tips on how to mitigate and prepare for future floods.