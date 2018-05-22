Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo June 1-3

A boat is not required for this “everyman’s” tournament

With over $50,000 in prizes, 40 categories of fish and prizes three deep, almost everyone who participates in the Flora-Bama Family Fun Fishing Rodeo, scheduled June 1-3, is a winner. As an everyman’s tournament, it allows your catch to be from shore, a boat, bridge or dock. Tiny pinfish, croakers and even blue crab can qualify. Registration is $25 for kids and $50 for adults with a portion of the ticket sales going to Operation ReConnect. Pre-party and captain’s meeting for competitive cash categories to be held 6-9 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill with the rodeo to kick off at midnight, Friday, June 2. Tickets are available online at florabamafishingrodeo.com or in the Flora-Bama Gift Shop.

A public beach party to welcome back anglers begins with weigh ins from noon to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday across the street amidst tantalizing food at Flora-Bama’s two popular eateries – the Yacht Club, site of awards ceremony, Sunday at 3 p.m. and the Ole River Grill now featuring Cajun style crawfish by the Mudbug Mafia every Sunday. Adding to the festivities will be hot sounds from the Smokey Otis Duo, Kevin Swanson & Jon Puzan, and Al & Cathy.

The tournament awards cash prizes in Speckled Trout, King Mackerel, & Offshore Slam (Tuna, Dolphin, Swordfish, Wahoo). This year the Federal Red Snapper season starts on the dates of our tournament and we will have a Red Snapper Jackpot competitive division as well! Other competitive divisions include a Trash Can Slam (Lady Fish, Blue Fish, Gaff Top Sail) & Junior Trash Can Slam. All kids entered in the rodeo go in to a raffle drawing to win a 14ft AlumaCraft boat complete with a trailer and motor! This will take place at the awards ceremony.

Sponsor prizes include: Costa Sunglasses, Blaze Grill, Diawa Rods and Reels, Penn Rods and Reels, artwork from Bufkin Air Designs, Academy Sports Kayaks, Native Outfitters Apparel, COASTAL Ice Cream Co. gift cards, passes to the Gulf Shores Zoo, and many more!

Operation ReConnect is a non-profit geared to provide returning veterans and families a relaxing complimentary week long beach vacation to reconnect with their families. For more information on this non-profit organization you can go to operationreconnect.org.