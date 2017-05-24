Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo June 2-4

After flinging fish at its Annual Mullet Toss, the Flora-Bama is inviting everyone back to catch some fish at its’ Annual Family Fun Fishing Rodeo scheduled June 2-4, the weekend after Memorial Day. Festivities will be just across the street from the 52 year-old iconic honky tonk, astride its two 5-star eateries, the Flora-Bama Yacht Club and newly remodeled Ole River Grill.

A boat is not required for this “everyman’s” tournament, which allows anglers to arrive by land or sea with their catch. More than $100,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded, three deep in both kids (12 and under) and adults (13 and older) divisions in nearly 40 categories of fish, from croaker and speckled trout to snapper – which is legal this year. A special spearfishing category has been included this year as well. Registration costs $25 for kids and $45 for adults with a portion of proceeds to benefit Operation ReConnect, a non-profit geared to providing combat veterans well-deserved family vacations to reconnect with their families once returning from deployment.

The tournament awards up to $15,000 in cash prizes in Speckled Trout and Raymarine King Mackerel divisions! Other cash competitive divisions include a Trash-Can-Slam (Lady Fish, Blue Fish, Gaff Top Sail), Junior Trash-Can-Slam, and Offshore Slam (Tuna, Dolphin, Swordfish, Wahoo). This year the Federal Red Snapper season falls on the dates of our tournament and we will have a Red Snapper Jackpot competitive division as well!

Sponsor prizes include Shimano rods and reels outfit, Costa sunglasses, Lit coolers, Ocean Tamer bean bags, artwork from Yellowfin Galleries and Bufkin Air Designs, Tervis Tumblers, electronics from Raymarine, Flora-Bama membership cards, Academy Sports kayaks, wine basket from Southern Napa, 6 month Beach Express Pass, gift cards from Gillz Sportswear, passes to the Gulf Shores Zoo, Waterville, and Gulf Bowl.

Everyone is invited to a kick off party and captains meeting (required for competitive divisions), 6-9pm on Thursday, June 1st at Flora-Bama Yacht Club. Fishing Rodeo to officially begin at midnight, Friday June 2. Weigh-in is located between the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill and Flora-Bama Yacht Club from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Awards ceremony to follow on Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club.

Families and non-participants are invited to our dog-friendly beach to view the weigh-ins, watch the cooking competitions, grab a fish taco or some crawfish and listen to the sounds from the beach pavilion. Live music all weekend at both Ole River Grill and Yacht Club.

Tickets can be purchased online at florabamafishingrodeo.com and at the Flora-Bama Gift Shop. Portion of proceeds to go to Operation ReConnect, a non-profit geared to provide returning veterans and families a relaxing complimentary week long beach vacation to reconnect with their families. For more information on this non-profit organization you can go to operationreconnet.org

For more tourney info, visit florabamafishingrodeo.com or facebook. Coined the Gulf Coast’s “Funnest” fishing tournament, this rodeo is fun for all ages. From kids to adults, there are more than 35 categories of fish, low entry fees and tons of prizes. With conservation at its core, Chef Chris Sherril brings light to ways to cook and eat all species caught with live grilling station on site. Fishing Rodeo focuses on bringing families together for a fun weekend of fishing on the Gulf Coast.