Flow Tribe headlines May 27 LuLuPalooza

Free concert an annual event at LuLu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores

New Orleans based funksters Flow Tribe will headline the annual LuLuPalooza, an event held annually to kick off the summer at Lucy Buffet’s LuLu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores on Saturday, May 27. The event is free, and festivities start at 11 a.m. in and around the LuLu’s outside boat stage.

Flow Tribe will play at 7 p.m. Adam Holt (11 a.m.), Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival (3 p.m.) and Yellowhammer (5 p.m.) will set the stage for the headliners. LuLu’s is located at the foot of the Intracostal Waterway Bridge on the northside of Hwy. 59, next to Homeport Marina. For more event info, visit lulubuffett.com or call 251-967-5858.

Adam Holt – 11 a.m.

A crowd and local favorite, Holt’s earthy baritone voice and lightning fast guitar licks make his authentic roots music easy to wrap your heart around, and his melodies and hooks are hard to let go of.

Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival- 3 p.m.

Atop soulful, bluesy rock and brass, Lumpkin’s vocals astutely characterize the mix of heartfelt sensitivity and earthy grit that is at the core of his band. Lumpkin’s music reflects southern roots with shades of soul, Americana, and blues influences filtering through his rock ‘ n roll. Writing songs at his home just outside of Mobile, Lumpkin is acutely aware of the conflicts and injustices going on in the country and is passionate about making a world where all cultures can co-exist peacefully. His talented band includes Duane Betts (son of Dickie) and The Horn Stars (who also toured with Sturgill Simpson).

Yellowhammer – 5 p.m.

An all-star band of Mobile based musicians fronted by Ben Jernigan, Yellowhammer brings southern funk and soul to the stage one guitar lick at a time. Yellowhammer have caused a stir in their local stomping grounds in the few short months since their creation and are sure to bring the heat to LuLupalooza during their debut set at LuLuPalooza.

Flow Tribe – 7 p.m.

Few bands arouse a crowd into a collective shake like the New Orleans based Flow Tribe. The six-member band’s onstage chemistry reflects a seamless combination of soul and movement that hits the audience within the first few notes. Virgin listeners and avid fans alike are drawn in by the distinctive sound that feels both familiar and original. Outfitted for each performance in colorful, carefully selected suits, it’s clear their focus is sharp and the party has begun. This is the work of professional musicians who’ve found their passion, and are living a dream where everyone is welcome.

Second line brass and Cuban-Caribbean rhythms meld with R&B, soul, rock, and hip-hop beats in high-energy performances that turn every show into a celebration. New Orleans is influence itself, the unparalleled free and easy city weaving its way into track after track of original scores that make up a single definition of sound, which Flow Tribe has dubbed “backbone-cracking music.”

K.C. O’Rorke (vocals, trumpet), John-Michael Early (harmonica, washboard, vocals, keyboard), Russell Olschner (drums), Chad Penot (bass, vocals), Bryan Santos (guitar, timbales), and Mario Palmisano (guitar) are native New Orleanians and high school pals who’ve been writing music and playing live shows since the band’s inception in 2004. Post graduation, they went their separate ways, but after Katrina, each returned to their hometown, inherently becoming active members in the rebuilding of a community that’s stronger than ever. Flow Tribe may well be the city’s next music ambassadors.