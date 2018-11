FOE Charity Painting Party scheduled Nov. 10

Set aside the date: November 10 at 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549, for a painting party – a wine glass painting party. Proceeds will go to Pilots for Christ. Cost is only $15, which includes the glass, snacks and the paint, also a beverage. Call 251-971-4549 to reserve your spot. Address is 3859 Gulf Shores Parkway suite 6 (highway 59 north). Pictured: One of the design selections; or you can try your own design.