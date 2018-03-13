FOE St. Pat party will raise cancer treatment funds

Join the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4549, Auxiliary on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 starting at 3 p.m. We will be on hand to raise money for the Cancer Fund, supporting cancer prevention and treatment. When this organization raises money for charity, 100 percent goes to that organization. We will be serving up some traditional Irish food and beverages will be available. FOE #4549 is proud to announce that the Club is open at 3859 Gulf Shores Parkway Suite 6, Gulf Shores.

We are a People helping People Organization.