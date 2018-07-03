Foley Art Center registering kids for July 10-14 Camp

Summer Camp at Foley Art Center continues July 10-14 with Nature Week from 10 a.m. ‘til noon Tuesday thru Friday. The camp is held at AC’s Studio 217A. located at 211 N. McKenzie St.

Summer Camp will consist of separate weeks, each consisting of artistic activities centering on a different theme. Olympics Week is July 17-21. Space is limited, call or email the Foley Art Center to enroll.

Cost is $40 per week, or $8 per day. Save 20% on every additional child you enroll. For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.