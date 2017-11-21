Foley Art Center’s 6 week Trim-A-Tree continues thru Dec. 21

The Foley Art Center’s 50th Annual Trim-A-Tree, its annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event, continues at its location in Suite 446 in the Tanger Outlet Center in Foley through Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Trim-A-Tree features wonderful creations by over 200 artist & craftsmen from throughout the southeast. All vendors are members of the Foley Art Center, and their work has been juried to participate.

Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments, florals, wood carvings, stainglass, fused glass mosaics, textiles, driftwood trees, quilts, rugs and jewelry.

Originial art in oils, watercolors, mixed media, prints, photographs, gourds and hand woven textiles will also be on sale.

For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter.com. Like Foley Art Center on Facebook

Since 1966 The Foley Art Center, formally named The Performing Arts Association has served the Gulf Coast area with programs in local schools, scholarships for students seeking advanced degrees in the arts and art classes for children and adults. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, it has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. Trim-A-Tree and its annual Mother’s Day weekend Art in the Park in the John B Foley Park are its two primary fundraisers.

The Foley Art Center’s gallery is open Jan. – Oct. Located in the historic Claude Peteet Real Estate building in downtown Foley. For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter.com.