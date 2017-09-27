Foley author’s gothic horror novel receives International Book Award

Foley resident Rocky Porch Moore’s southern gothic horror novel Clemenceau’s Daughters has taken Honorable Mention for general fiction in the Readers’ Favorite International Book Awards. Moore will travel to Miami in November for the gala event.

This marks the 4th award for (pictured) Moore’s debut novel, after receiving gold in horror, silver in literary fiction, and silver in general fiction at the 2016 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Awards.

Moore is a longtime educator in Baldwin County. Her second novel is slated for release in February. Clemenceau’s Daughters is available at rockyporchmoore.com, The Foley Art Center, amazon.com, barnes and noble.com, books a million.com, and Walmart.com.

The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities.