Foley Christmas Parade & Let It Snow Dec. 8

Christmas in the Park, Christmas tree lighting is Dec.7

Foley’s Heritage Park comes alive with twinkling lights and sounds of Christmas, as the park becomes a winter wonderland in preparation for Foley’s annual Christmas celebrations.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 with Foley’s Annual Christmas in the Park, which includes the lighting of the city Christmas tree, holiday songs, and a visit with Santa, complete with elves.

“Christmas in the Park is a special holiday celebration where our local community and visitors alike come together to enjoy the season in our beautiful, decorated park,” said Beverly Manley, event planner with the city of Foley. Thousands of lights bring the Christmas spirit to Heritage Park and to the city of Foley. Local businesses, churches and civic groups cleverly decorate live trees to create a “Christmas Tree Lane”.

“The mayor lights the official Christmas tree, local groups sing Christmas carols and the Foley Caboose Club provides free train rides around the park for children of all ages to enjoy. Folks can stroll through a miniature Christmas Village and Christmas Tree Lane, while enjoying free treats and sipping hot cocoa.” Manley said. Santa will arrive with bells and whistles to visit with each boy and girl in his magical workshop on the pavilion.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the annual Christmas parade is sponsored by the Foley Kiwanis Club. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and leaves from the Armory on Violet Ave., proceeds south on Ala. 59 west on Verbena Ave., north on S. Oak Street and east on U.S. 98, ending at the intersection of Ala. 59 (McKenzie Street) and U.S. 98 (Laurel Ave.).

As the parade ends, the snow begins…. so you can count on another “snowy” day in Heritage Park on Saturday, Dec. 8. Foley’s annual Let It Snow event begins at 11 a.m. “The snow is created from tons of ice that is crushed into fine pieces and blown over supervised areas for the children to enjoy,” said Manley. There are two separate areas for playing in the snow – one for the younger children and one for the older children. Don’t forget your mittens.

“Let It Snow” is a free event sponsored by the City of Foley and involves much more than snow. Entertainment includes music, a Foley High School Band Concert, a sneak preview of “The Nutcracker”, a children’s art village, food vendors, balloon creations, the famous “Whoville Hair Salon” and inflatable bounce houses. “The gazebo in Heritage Park is an excellent backdrop for special Christmas photos with family and friends,” Manley said. Santa will make a special appearance from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visit foley.org for more details.