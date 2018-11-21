Foley Christmas Parade & Let It Snow Dec. 8

The 60th Annual Foley Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade and Let It Snow will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the National Guard Armory on E. Violet Ave., then proceeds south on Ala. 59, before turning west on W. Verbena Ave. The route then turns north on S. Oak Street, then east on U.S. 98, ending at the intersection of Ala. 59 (McKenzie Street) and U.S. 98 (Laurel Ave.).

No matter what the official weather prediction is for the day, there will be snow – and lots of it – in Heritage Park following the parade at the 18th Annual Let It Snow celebration from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.

“The snow is created from 40 tons of ice that are ground into tiny shavings and blown into two separate areas for playing in the snow – one for younger children and one for the larger children,’’ said Beverly Manley, event coordinator for the City of Foley.

Let It Snow is a free event sponsored by the city of Foley and involves much more than snow.

Entertainment includes music, a Foley High School Band concert, a sneak preview of The Nutcracker, a children’s art village, food vendors, balloon creations, the famous Whoville Hair Salon and inflatable bounce houses. “The gazebo in Heritage Park is an excellent backdrop for special Christmas photos with family and friends,” Manley said. Santa will make a special appearance from 1 -2 p.m. For more information, go to VisitFoley.org or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300.

Pictured: Festivities from 2017 event featuring locals and visitors together enjoying the season in Foley’s beautifully decorated Heritage Park.