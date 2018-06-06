Foley has been selected a Main St. Alabama City

Foley has been selected as a Main Street Alabama designated city. The Main Street Alabama organization is recognized for creating a successful framework to assist cities in bringing life into downtown areas and boosting economic development. Main Street Alabama selects three cities each year as designated communities. A community-wide kick off will be held on June 21.

Foley’s Mayor John Koniar says he is excited about the opportunity to participate in the Main Street program. “This will greatly assist our revitalization efforts for our downtown. Thanks to Councilman Ralph Hellmich, Community Development Director Miriam Boutwell and Marketing Director LaDonna Hinesley for all the hard work they put into making this a reality.”

The Main Street Alabama program is a part of the national Main Street program. The non-profit organization provides tools, information and resources needed for each city to develop a plan tailored to meet their community’s specific needs.

Many business and property owners expressed support for the program by attending meetings and writing letters. Being able to show community backing was an important part of the application process.

“This is an exciting honor to be selected. This shows Foley’s commitment to the heart of our city, which will keep our quality of life high,” says Councilman Ralph Hellmich. “Now, let’s get to work.”