Foley High Robotics Team Secures State Championship Slot

Foley Robotics Teams won 1st and 2nd place out of 26 teams at the Montgomery River Region VEX Tournament this Saturday securing State Championship slots held in April at Auburn University. Kyle Kovalchec, Ethan Pickering, Andrew Little, Cole Smith, Matt and Zach VanWelzen, Joshua Fields, Tristan Keller, Seth Kollars, Mason Finch, Nick Hudson, Colby Thompson all attended. Robot teams 8293A, 8293X won the tournament together through teamwork and strategy. All four teams 8293A, B, C, F and X took the top four spots through the morning qualifying matches, but B, C and F were knocked out in the final single eliminations. Foley teams are competing against 39 other teams Nov 17th in Montgomery. Foley is hosting our first Robotics Tournament State Qualifier Dec 15th at the Foley Sports Tourism Event Center.