Foley High School receives National Trainers Assn. safety award

Foley High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for its athletic department. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.

“Foley High School is honored to receive this 1st Team recognition from NATA,” said Sean Ahonen (pictured), athletictTrainer. “We remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices, and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship, and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players.”