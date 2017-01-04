Foley hosts Jan. 10 Welcome Snowbird Coffee

The city of Foley and the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce extend a warm welcome to all winter visitors and invite everyone to attend the 6th annual Foley Snowbird Coffee to be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The coffee will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the Foley Civic Center, located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. (U.S. 98). A shuttle will be available to assist guests who park behind the civic center.

Guests will receive information about things to see and do in Foley and the surrounding area. Coffee and donuts will be served. Guests will also receive welcome packets filled with discount coupons and have an opportunity to register for a chance to win prizes donated by local merchants. Attendees who participate in a downtown treasure hunt that includes visiting local merchants and other points of interest will be registered to win gift certificates and other prizes, including an Apple iPad Mini Tablet. For more information, visit visitfoley.org or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300. Pictured: Snowbirds and vendors mingle at the 2016 Foley Snowbird Coffee.