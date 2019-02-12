Foley, Orange Beach, Magnolia Springs & Gulf Shores celebrate Arbor Day with giveaways

Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley – official tree cities all – will celebrate Arbor Day with tree giveaways on Feb. 23, while Magnolia Springs will celebrate on Feb. 16. Communities that earn Tree City USA recognition not only have taken the time to meet strict standards, they know that trees improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

Gulf Shores Arbor Day

The City of Gulf Shores and the Beautification Board announce plans for Arbor Day to be Saturday, February 23 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Gulf Shores will celebrate its 32nd year as a Tree City USA on our local Arbor Day. Residents of each household that reside within the city limits may select four different trees from the six varieties: American Hornbeam, American Snowbell, Bitternut Hickory, Catalpa, Cherry Laurel and Chinese Chestnut. To receive the trees, residents must register at the check-in table with proof of Gulf Shores residency. Residents receive four tickets per qualifying household. The trees are potted in one gallon containers and are ready for planting. A brochure giving specifics on each tree is available to residents. Members of the Gulf Shores Landscape Division will be onsite to answer questions about the trees. As an additional incentive, there will be a drawing for 12 specialty fruit trees at 9 a.m. Residents who are registered and present will be entered into the drawing. For more information about Arbor Day, contact the Public Works Department at 251-968-1156.

Foley Arbor Day

Foley’s Revitalization and Beautification Advisory Board invites the community to the City’s 38th Annual Celebration of Arbor Day. The event will be held at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market, located at 20733 Miflin Road, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 23.

Foley, is recognized as a Tree City, proudly promotes the planting of trees. Trees reduce erosion, cut heating and cooling costs, produce oxygen, provide habitat for wildlife and add beauty to our environment. The Baldwin County Master Gardeners and Certified Arborists will be on hand to answer questions about trees. Boy Scout Troop 77 will assist in distributing trees. An assortment of trees in one and three gallon containers will be available, one per person please.

Tulip Poplars and Live Oak trees will be dedicated and planted in memory of four special people who loved Foley and made the city a better place because of the time they spent here. Dedications will be made in memory of Dr. Jean Bolton, Al & JoAnn Rea, and Mr. Ollie Underwood. Choices for pickup include: red maple, Nuttall oak, Live oak, Bald cypress, Carolina Sapphire.

Orange Beach Arbor Day

Orange Beach will give away saplings away in front of Community Development (4101 Orange Beach Blvd.) on Saturday, February 23 from 8-10 a.m. Seedling varieties will include button bush, river birch, chestnut oak and bald cypress. For the 21st year, Orange Beach has met the four standards to become a Tree City USA community: it has a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. For more info, contact Larry Ellis at 251-981-1062.

Magnolia Springs Arbor Day

The Magnolia Springs Garden Club will again sponsor Arbor Day in Magnolia Springs on Saturday, February 16 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Springs Fire Station located on the corner of CR 49 at 14809 Gates Ave. Mayor Bob Holk will read the Town’s proclamation and refreshments will be served.

A variety of bare root trees will be given away, including: American Snowbell, Loblolly Bay, Ashe Magnolia, Pawpaw, Buttonbush, Sparkleberry and Fringe Tree.

Pictured: Volunteers and tree lovers at the 2018 Arbor Day celebration in Gulf Shores.