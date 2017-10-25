Foley Public Library Annual Halloween Extravaganza Oct. 28

The Foley Public Library’s 4th Annual Halloween Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. This is a family friendly event with something for all ages. There will be an outside pirate themed carnival in the front/south parking lot with a stuffed animal walk, face painting, balloon artistry, free “Pirate Booty” & drinks, a cornhole toss, a rock climbing wall, and more. A live DJ will be on hand to supply music and over 150 Halloween & Pirate themed rocks will be hidden throughout the carnival for attendees to collect. For older guests, there will be frightening Chamber of Horrors Haunted Stacks Tours through the upstairs of the library. This is recommended for teens and adults. That means super scary. More info: 251-943-7665, visist foleylibrary.org or go to Facebook.