Foley Rotary Oyster 5K Nov. 10 at Blossom Square

The 26th Annual Foley Rotary Club Oyster Run 5K Run/Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run & Baldwin Bike Fest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Orange Blossom Square in Foley. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. and the one mile run at 9 a.m.

The out and back 3.1 mile (5K) course begins and finishes at Orange Blossom Square. Water is supplied on the course with splits at each mile. Awards will be presented in all age divisions masters divisions at 10 a.m. during the post race party. Runners are treated to food, beverages, and lots of door prizes, including a weekend stay at the Beach, during the post race party. Money raised benefits Rotary charities. 5K registration is $20 before the race or $25 on race morning. For more info, call Dr. Chance McLemore at 251-943-3368 or register at active.com.