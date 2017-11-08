Foley Senior Center will host Nov. 14 Vets pinning ceremony

All veterans are invited to participate in a pinning ceremony at FoleySenior Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 11 a.m.

“We will be celebrating all our veterans,’’ said center director Teresa Neese. “If you are a veteran and would like to participate, please get in touch with us. We will need your name, phone number and the branch in which you served. Thank you for you service and giving us the opportunity to honor you.’’

For more info, call 251-943-1877, or email seniorcenter@cityoffoley.org.