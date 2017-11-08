Foley United Methodist Pancakes w. Santa Dec. 9

The annual Foley United Methodist Women’s Christmas Extravaganza Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 9, from 9:00am until 11:00am. For $5.00 you can purchase pancakes and sausage, with your choice of drink. Santa will be present for pictures.

Pancakes and pictures with Santa, the Cookie Walk, homemade crafts, ornaments and gifts will all be on sale in the Spirit Center of the United Methodist Church on North Pine Street. You may purchase a 3# coffee tin decorated with Christmas paper for $10 and fill it with home made Christmas goodies of your choice. Gift boxes that are filled and ready for gift giving, will be available also. Knitted and crocheted gifts by the Prayer Shawl Group, along with Christmas crafts will be available. Bring a friend, have breakfast, and shop with us. Profits will support projects of United Methodist Women mission programs.