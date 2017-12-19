Foley Woman’s Club enjoys festive Christmas luncheon

The Foley Woman’s Club December Christmas luncheon proved to be a fun event. Members enjoyed festive fellowship at Ginny Lane’s restaurant at the Wharf. Kelly Barrett led the group in a picture drawing contest, drawing items on a plate on top of one’s head! Sandi Caudill proved to be the one member that could actually draw something resembling the required picture.

Beautiful Christmas music was provided by the Mitchell Sims group. Mad Hatters’ tickets are on sale for the March 8 event. For additional information or tickets, call Drawing contest winner Sandi Caudill; club members drawing pictures on paper plates on top of their heads!