Foley’s Dr. Fred Fedok provides stem cell briefing to FDA

Foley based physician, Fred Fedok, M.D. (pictured) was part of a multi-specialty task force that recently provided a briefing to top FDA officials on the uses and current status of stem cell therapies in the field of aesthetic medicine. In November of 2017, the FDA issued Guidance Documents restricting the use of certain widely available cellular therapies. The task force, comprised of representatives of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

“Dr. Fedok was instrumental in preparing and delivering the briefing to the FDA,” said task force chairman William Beeson, M.D. Dr. Fedok is a recognized authority in the area of stem cell and clinical medicine. “The task force was fortunate to have Dr. Fedok’ contribution,” claims Beeson.

Stem cell therapies offer promise for major benefits to medical science, “cellular therapies may be as important to the field of medicine as the discovery of antibiotics,” said astronaut and task force member, David Wolf, M.D., E.E.

Dr. Fedok is a facial plastic surgeon practicing in Foley. He also served as Past-president of the Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Chief of Staff, South Baldwin Regional