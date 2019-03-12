Foley’s Snook Youth Club seeks performers for April 6 talent show

Snook Youth Club in Foley is looking for talent of all types and all ages to perform at Alabama Stars Wars on Saturday April 6, from 2-5pm at the Foley United Methodists Church-915 N Pine St. Alabama Star Wars is a multicultural, multigenerational Talent Show. Top performers grades 6-12 will have the opportunity to represent Baldwin County in the Alabama Fine Arts Festival in Alabaster Al, on May 3-4. Travel will be provided. Top performers of all ages will be invited into the recording studio to produce and perform an original selection on the 2019 SYC DVD. So get your act together. You might be the next Alabama Star. Contact Snookyouthcluboffoley@gmail.com/Snook Youth Club via Facebook or call 251-943-1483 for info.