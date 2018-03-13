Foley’s Spring Break Movie in the Park includes Princess & The Beast Parade

The city of Foley will present a special showing of Beauty & The Beast as its Spring Break Movie in the Park on Friday, March 23 at (pictured) Heritage Park. The movie begins at dusk. Admission is free. Just bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy. Concessions will be available.

Join the Princess and the Beast Parade and Gazebo Walk at 6:45 p.m. Then delight in and watching Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle.

Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside.

Heritage Park is located at 101 E Laurel Ave. in Foley. For more information, go to visitfoley.org or call 251-943-1300.