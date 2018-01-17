Folk duo Hungrytown plays free Feb. 6 at Foley Library

The Foley Public Library is most fortunate to have folk musicians, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson – otherwise known as the folk due Hungrytown – back for a free concert on Tuesday, February 6 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room.

Seating is limited so reservations are required. Please call 251-943-7665 to place a reservation or check the library’s website at foleylibrary.org for further information.

Hall and Anderson (pictured) have been travelling the world over the past two years performing in North America, Europe, and New Zealand. Their music has received extensive radio airplay worldwide and has appeared on several television shows, including the Independent Film Channel’s hit series, Portlandia. Hungrytown has

earned a reputation for the quality and authenticity of their songwriting: “It’s great to hear an act eschew sentimentality in favor of honesty and to prove that you don’t have to go raiding the memory of others to find the stuff that really good songs are made of,” writes Jedd Beaudoin of Popmatters.

Lyricist Hall is credited with compositions “that sound as timeless as any traditional songs” (Northern Sky, UK) while producer/multi-instrumentalist/husband Ken Anderson is lauded for his remarkable affinity for instrumental embellishment and for crafting Hungrytown’s gorgeous vocal harmonies.

Hall and Anderson met in New York City, where they had already been performing regularly–Hall as a jazz singer, and Anderson as a drummer for a variety of garage bands. Their introduction to folk music came later, when a close friend–who died young due to a tragic misdiagnosis–entrusted to them her collection of 1960s folk albums and her guitar (which has since been featured on all of their albums). Inspired by the grit and true-to-life experiences she heard in these traditional ballads, Hall was inspired to write the lyrics that later became her first songs, aided by Anderson’s flair for musical arrangement. In the winter of 2003, the duo quit their boring desk jobs, moved to the green hills of Vermont, and decided to pursue a full-time career as touring musicians.