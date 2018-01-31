Food collection drive for 325 Zero Hunger Feb. 11

A food colllection for 325 Zero Hunger, a nonprofit mission is to end childhood hunger in the 32506 and 32507 zip codes of Escambia County, will be held at Artworks Studio and Gallery at 13700 Perdido Key Dr. in Villagio Center on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. Children’s art activities will be available throughout the day.

Over 60 percent of Escambia County public school students, roughly 24,000 children, rely on the school system for at least two free or reduced price meals a day during the school year. Approximately 1,500 to 2,000 of the 24,000 eligible students will receive meals during a part of the summer provided through the USDA programs. The remaining 22,000 are left to make other arrangements. 325ZeroHunger is working with seven elementary and middle schools in our geographic area and will make sure that our food contributions are distributed to those children and families in need in our area. We encourage you to bring several food contributions for this wonderful charity. The following food items would be greatly appreciated by families this organization serves: Pasta, Pasta Sauce (in a can, not glass), Rice, Canned Beans, Canned Chicken, Canned Tuna, Chili, Ravioli, Peanut Butter, Cereal, Oatmeal, Grits.