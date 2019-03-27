Forward City Con April 13 at Foley Civic Center

Foley Public Library will be hosting its 3rd Annual Forward City Con (a comic/anime/gaming convention) on Saturday, April 13 from 10 am – 6 pm, at the Foley Civic Center. The day will include a Cosplay competition, panel discussions, showing of anime, door prizes, video gaming area – manned by Action Game & Movie, tabletop gaming area – unmanned, a Children’s Creation Area, door prizes, and more. Several local vendors and many artists will also be on hand.

Panel discussions will include a presentation by Ashley Kuppersmith concerning a local movie, “Beyond the Myst” and “Promoting Your Art via Social Media” to be presented by Dior Brown. These will take place in the upstairs meeting room of the Foley Public Library where anime will also be shown throughout the day. The Cosplay competition is open to 60 contestants and offers two categories – “self-made” and “purchased.” Online entry for the Cosplay competition is encouraged. Please check the library’s website, foleylibrary.org, or call Melanie at 251-943-7665 for more information. The Foley Civic Center is located at 407 E Laurel Ave.