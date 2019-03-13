Four A Change plays free March 17 in downtown Foley

On Sunday, March 17, Foley Main Street will host an afternoon concert in the parking lot behind Stacy’s Drugs in downtown Foley to celebrate Lucky to Live in Foley. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy music provided by Four A Change from 3 – 5 p.m. and share your ideas for downtown Foley. Bring chairs or blankets. Come early for lunch or stay late for dinner at one of the downtown restaurants. Also, anyone who shops in the Main Street district in downtown Foley between March 4 and March 17 will be eligible to win a special Pot of Gold prize! Just bring your receipt with your name, email and phone number on the back and place it is in the golden barrel for your chance to win.

Pictured: Members of Four A Change, Jennifer, Katrina, Tracey, and Jonathan, wear many hats. Individually, they are a city planner, an event coordinator, a retail business owner, and a musician. And in their spare time, they like to get together and make music! All kinds of music! Their choral pieces range from Broadway show tunes, to contemporary pop, to country, and even a little jazz! The love for music brought them together. The laughter and the friendship that they share is the glue that keeps them together.