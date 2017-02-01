Four Winds Barbershop Chorus at St. Andrew’s in G.S. Feb. 13

The St. Andrew Men’s Club welcomes back for the 11th consecutive year the always popular Four Winds Barbershop Chorus. The Four Winds will present a benefit concert in the sanctuary of St. Andrew by the Sea, Community Church, on Monday, February 13th at 7 p.m. Comprised of snowbirds and some locals, the group began singing in 1994. The Four Winds perform December through March in the local area. At the invitation of the Four Winds, The Reveliers, a Barber Shop Quartet, whose members hail from southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana will entertain with several songs.

The St. Andrew Men will accept a love offering at the end of the concert. All proceeds will benefit the Alabama Sheriffs Boys Ranch in Summerdale and the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores.

Since there will be no ticket sales, it is suggested you come early for a good seat. A warm invitation is extended to the public to enjoy this outstanding musical event. St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church, is located at 17263 State Highway 180 West (Fort Morgan Road) in Gulf Shores. For more information call 968-3900 or visit standrewbythesea.org.