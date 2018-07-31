Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival unveils 2018 poste

Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival unveils 2018 poster

Local marine life artist Alan Woolford again submits winning artwork

The Frank Brown International Foundation for Music has unveiled the official artwork for the 2018 Frank Brown Songwriters Festival. The poster was created once again this year by local marine life artist Alan Woolford, a Pensacola native whose work is naturally influenced by his lifelong passion for fishing, surfing and diving along the beautiful Emerald Coast.

“I’ve been very blessed to have lived and loved my entire life in this area and Perdido Key is my home. I love living here,’’ Woolford said. “My job as a marine artist is to share the Key’s magnificent beauty with locals and visitors alike, while drawing awareness to the importance of coastal conservation of our delicate seashore and its’ habitat.”

Alan has been creating artwork for special events, fishing tournaments and marine oriented retailers since 1983. His work has appeared in Marlin magazine, Florida Sportsman, North Carolina Sportsman and Coastal Fishing magazines. Alan’s customers come from the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, the Florida Keys, the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America, the Great Lakes, and Australia.

He works in traditional fine art media such as oils and watercolors, along with digital media on an iMac computer using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. While his specialty is marine art, he occasionally ventures into architectural renderings, portraits and boat wraps.

“I am very proud to once again be chosen as the official artist of the festival,’’ he said. “Our community is lucky to have such an entertaining and educational event every November.’’

“Last year, Alan introduced us to our sea turtle friend on a surfboard, strumming his guitar. This year Alan has him more relaxed, in a hammock on the beach, still strumming his guitar,’’ said fest director Andy Haynes. “I’m confident people will also love this year’s version. It represents the fun, whimsical nature of the festival and addresses the ecological side of things as well.”

The FBISF will feature more than 200 nationally acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida / Alabama Gulf Coast from November 8-18. For more info, visit fbisf.com or call 850-492-7664.