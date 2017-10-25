Frank Brown Songwriters Fest: Nov. 9-19

In its’ 33rd year the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival is oldest festival of its’ kind in the country. The festival will bring over 200 Grammy award winning and up and coming songwriters to the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast for a 11 day celebration of original music. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear these writers perform the songs they created and tell the stories behind how the songs came to be. There will be over two dozen venues from Bon Secour to Pensacola. Come and hear the hits of today and those of tomorrow. November 9 – 19. For more info go to fbisf.com.