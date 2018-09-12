Fraternal Eagles host Sept. 29 shrimp boil to fight Alzheimer’s

The Coastal Alabama Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 3849 Hwy. 59, Suite 6, in Gulf Shores will hots its annual shrimp boil to raise funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, September 29 from 2-6 p.m. The Eagles are offering all-you-can-eat shrimp and sides for $20 at the door or $18 in advance tickets, which are available at the club. Beverages will be available. All proceeds will benefit the FOE Alzheimer’s & Neurological Fund. Shrimp generously provided by Billy’s Seafood. Join your friends and eat shrimp to help end Alzheimer’s. For more info call 251-971-4549 from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Pictured: Wiley Latner on left, chairman of the boil with Billy of Billy’s Seafood.