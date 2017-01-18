Fraternal Order of Eagles Donation

The Coastal Alabama Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549 were amazed at the outstanding display of generosity during their Dec. food drive benefiting the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores. “Thank you to everyone who contributed, and a special thanks goes out to FOE Aerie #972 Auxiliary for their contribution,’’ said the club’s Terry Kipp. “We greatly appreciate your kindness to help others during the holiday season!.’’ The local FOE meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores at 6 p.m. For more info, call David Eldridge at 309-287-6662 or visit coastalalabamafoe. Pictured: Club secretary Dennis Walosz and president David Eldridge unloading at The Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores.