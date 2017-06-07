Free 3D printing class June 10 at O.B. Library

The Orange Beach Library will hold a 3D Printing Tech class with Braswell McMeans on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the Orange Beach Public Library.

Braswell McMeans, one of the libraray’s Makerspace Ambassadors, will be presenting this class. Seating is first come, first serve, so be sure to come in and grab your spot!

For more info, contact Lisa Leinhos, reference librarian, at 251-981-2923 or lleinhos@cityof orangebeach.com. The library is located at 26267 Canal Rd.