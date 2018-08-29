Free bird & butterfly walks at Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge

Grab some binoculars and join the staff at Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge in Gulf Shores for some bird watching! No experience is necessary and all skill levels are welcome. With migration upon us, the refuge is filling up with a rainbow of feathers.

This is a perfect time to add some birds to your list! These walks are free to the public and start at 8 a.m. on the scheduled days. Each walk is limited to 15 people. Reservations are required.

• Bird Walk schedule: Monday, September 17; Saturday, September 22; Tuesday, October 9.

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge will also be conducting guided Butterfly tours. The tours start at 9:30 a.m. on the designated days and are free to the public and reservations are required. Beginner and experienced lepidopterists, young and old, are welcome to come out and enjoy the beauty of butterflies. The tours are limited to 12 people per tour and each tour will consist of a 2 hour round trip walk down one of the refuge trails. At least 24 hours notice for cancellations. binoculars are helpful but not required to enjoy the tours. Restroom facilities are available at the refuge office and Pine Beach Trail.

• Monarch Butterfly Walk Schedule: Thursday, September 20; Thursday, September 27; Thursday, October 4; Thursday, October 11; Thursday, October 18; Thursday, October 25; Thursday, November 1.

For more info about the bird or butterfly watching tours or to sign-up for a tour, contact the Refuge Office, Monday – Friday, 9: a.m. – 2 p.m. at (251) 540-7720.