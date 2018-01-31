Free Breakfast at Grace Lutheran’s Feb. 10 Yard/Bake Sale

Grace Lutheran Church will host its annual free pancake breakfast and Yard Sale on Saturday, February 10. A Bake Sale and Book Sale will also be combined with this event at the church. All funds raised go to the Christian Service Center of Gulf Shores.

Church members will serve pancakes and sausage from 7-11 a.m. Grace Lutheran is located in Gulf Shores at the corner of West 23rd Avenue and West 4th Street(491 West 23rd Avenue), about three blocks northwest of the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. The breakfast is free, with an opportunity to give a voluntary cash gift to the Christian Service Center. A large collection of baked goods will be offered for sale. Some furniture, household items, clothing, many books, movies, and white elephants will also be offered for sale. Items will be sold from 7 a.n. until noon. The proceeds from the breakfast and all items sold will be donated to the Christian Service Center. The Christian Service Center provides help to residents and visitors who have a financial emergency by providing food, emergency housing, gasoline, utilities and medical expenses, and helps find other resources to meet needs. Grace Lutheran Church has partnered with the center for many years as a way of meeting the needs of our neighbors on the island.

For more information about the breakfast or items for sale, or to donate items for sale, call the church office at (251) 968-5991, or call Al at (251) 980-1813.

Pictured: Breakfast, clothing & bake sale customers at the 2017 event.