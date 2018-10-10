Free butterfly walks Thursdays at Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge will be conducting guided Butterfly tours. The tours start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 11; Thursday, October 18; Thursday, October 25; and Thursday, November 1.

The tours are free to the public and reservations are required. Tours are limited to 12 people and each tour will consist of a 2 hour round trip walk down one of the refuge trails. At least 24 hours notice for cancellations. binoculars are helpful but not required to enjoy the tours. Restroom facilities are available at the refuge office and Pine Beach Trail. For more info about the bird or butterfly watching tours or to sign-up for a tour, contact the Refuge Office, Monday – Friday, 9: a.m. – 2 p.m. at (251) 540-7720.