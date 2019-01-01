Free E-Cycling & Shred Day Jan. 19 at State Park Pavilion

The Annual E-Cycling and Shred Day, sponsored by the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores a and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 19 at the Gulf State Park Pavilion parking lot.

In the event of rain, a tent will be setup to drive under. Be sure to start saving electronic items you wish to recycle and start gathering any documents you want to shred to make this collection a great success. There is no fee to drop off items to shred or recycle thanks to the sponsorships.