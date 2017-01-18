Free electronic recycling Jan. 21 at GSP Pavilion

Free shredding also offered at 9 a.m. ‘til noon event

A free electronic recycling event to be held on Saturday, January 21, from 8 a.m. ‘til noon in the Alabama State Park Pavilion parking lot. The Conservation & Natural Resources Council, the City of Gulf Shores, and the City of Orange Beach work together each year to accept electronics and documents for paper shredding.

Residents can bring computers, computer monitors, keyboards, mice, televisions, vcr/dvd players, small appliances, and another small electronics or cables. In addition they will be accepting paper documents for shredding. As an added bonus, compliments of Keep Alabama Beautiful and The Department of Transportation, the first 500 people will be given a trash bag designed specifically for their cars. The hope is that this will encourage drivers not to throw trash out their windows while traveling and therefore decrease litter on Coastal Alabama’s roadways. The event is sponsored by the Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce. Info: 251-968-7220 or megan@mygulfcoastchamber.com