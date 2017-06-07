Home / Mullet Wrapper News June 7 / Free Fishing 101 classes Tuesdays at GSP Pier

Free Fishing 101 classes Tuesdays at GSP Pier

By on June 7, 2017

Free Fishing 101 classes Tuesdays at GSP Pier

The staff at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier will offer its free Fishing 101 class at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 13, June 20 and June 27 at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier.
Pier Fishing 101 will have two sessions at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. This beginner’s course on pier fishing will teach safety, regulations, how to set up gear, pick bait, and fish from the Gulf State Park Pier. This is a free program but if you intend to fish please obtain saltwater fishing license in advance. This program will be cancelled in the event of lightening. For more info, call 251-948-7275 ext. 2128 or visit alapark.com.

Related Items