Free Fishing 101 classes Tuesdays at GSP Pier

The staff at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier will offer its free Fishing 101 class at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 13, June 20 and June 27 at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier.

Pier Fishing 101 will have two sessions at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. This beginner’s course on pier fishing will teach safety, regulations, how to set up gear, pick bait, and fish from the Gulf State Park Pier. This is a free program but if you intend to fish please obtain saltwater fishing license in advance. This program will be cancelled in the event of lightening. For more info, call 251-948-7275 ext. 2128 or visit alapark.com.